25-mile Police chase through Suffolk ends in car crash and arrest

A man has been arrested after a police chase through Suffolk this morning.

At 11.35am today, Wednesday September 14, officers had reason to request a vehicle to stop on the A140 near Eye.

The vehicle, a silver Vauxhall Astra, failed to stop and was then pursued by police travelling southbound on the A140, continuing onto the A14 and then the A12, where it exited at Capel travelling through the village and then re-joining the A12 southbound, where a collision took place between two police vehicles and the Vauxhall Astra.

A 58-year-old man from Brentwood has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving with excess drugs and having no vehicle insurance.

The driver has sustained minor injuries. No police officers were injured during the incident.

Anybody who witnessed the vehicle travelling along the route described or who witnessed the collision are asked to call Police on 101 quoting CAD 132 of today.

As part of the collision investigation the A12 southbound carriageway at Capel St Mary will need to be closed for a short time this afternoon.