Haverhill man killed in collision is named

A pedestrian who died following a road traffic collision in Haverhill last week is being named by police.

The collision occurred at around 11.15pm on Monday 3 October on the A1017, where a red Audi A3 was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

Peter Murray, aged 46-years-old, of Sorrel Walk, Haverhill, sadly died at the scene.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a pedestrian walking along this road, or the vehicle, either prior to or at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference CAD 431 of 3 October.