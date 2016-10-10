Mother pays tribute as Haverhill man killed in collision is named

The mother of pedestrian who died following a road collision in Haverhill last week has been described as a ‘well liked, lovely man’.

Peter ‘Pedro’ Murray, 46, of Sorrel Walk, Haverhill, died at the scene of the collision on Monday October 3 on the A1017, where he was in collision with a red Audi A3.

His mother Helen Webb, who lived next door to him, said today: “He was very well liked, a lovely man and will very much be missed by a lot of people.

“So many people are coming forward wanting to come to his funeral – people I didn’t know. Peter was so quiet – he was a listener, not a talker.”

She does not yet know when his funeral will be because of the investigation into his death.

She said regulars at his local pub The Bull were ‘devastated’ and many were in tears when she visited the pub, which was where he had been before the collision. Helen said he would normally have bought a takeaway on the way home.

Peter had lived in Haverhill since he was a year old and went to Place Farm, Parkway Middle and Castle Manor schools.

He joined The Haverhill Wheelers as a teenager and spent many years riding time trials.

He worked for Galaxy bathrooms, the prison service and Spaceage before going self-employed in office furniture installations working for JPS Installs. Helen said he was captain for his team in the local ‘pool’ league competitions.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a pedestrian walking along the A1017 at about 11.15pm on October 3, or saw the Audi A3, prior to or at the time of the collision which closed the road for four hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference CAD 431 of October 3.