Serious crash shuts A1307 near Haverhill

The A1307 is closed in both directions near Haverhill following a serious two car collision.

The crash took place at around 7.26am at Horseheath.

Ambulance crews attended and treated a motorist for injuries but no further details are available at this time.

The road remained closed due to an oil spill until 10am.

