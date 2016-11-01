Serious four vehicle crash blocks A1307 near Haverhill for second day running

The A1307 near Haverhill has been blocked by a serious collision for the second day running.

A four vehicle crash has caused long delays on the road at Linton this morning.

Traffic is queuing both ways at the B1052 The Grip.

The road was shut for much of yesterday following a serious collision on the same stretch at Horseheath.

More here as we have it.

