Teenager hospitalised after motorbike crash near Haverhill

A man has been taken to hospital after he fell from his motorbike on the B1052 near Linton earlier yesterday (Thursday, 15th September).

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) received a call at 12.27pm and sent an ambulance crew to assist.

At the scene the man, believed to be in his late teens, was treated for a suspected fractured arm and leg injury.

After receiving treatment he was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for further care, his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.