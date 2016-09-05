UPDATE: Sudbury man killed in crash in town is named

A 46-year-old man who died in hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Sunday August 27 has been named as Mark Emerton from Sudbury.

Police were called around 7.05pm on Saturday August 27 by a member of the public who reported a Ford Focus had been in collision with a wall in Alexandra Road at the junction with Windham Road in the town.

Mr Emerton, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to Addenbrooke’s hospital with serious injuries.

Police were informed on Friday, September 2, that he had died in hospital earlier that day.

Officers are asking anyone who may have seen the collision to call the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Suffolk Police by dialling 101, quoting CAD number 384 of August 27.