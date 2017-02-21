Corrie’s mum backs police on safety precautions for tip search

The mother of missing airman Corrie McKeague has backed police over delays in starting the search of a landfill site in Cambridgeshire.

Suffolk Police had originally hoped to start the search this week but have had to delay it while access to the area they need to search is created.

One of the last potential wirnesses the Corrie McKeague search police need to identify: image 26

Yesterday, Corrie’s mum Nicola Urquhart said on the Find Corrie Facebook page that she and his brothers have ‘no issue’ with the delay.

She wrote: “It could take the police up to two weeks to remove the barrier soil and then they have to build walkways and make it safe before they start the search.

“Although we have always been desperate for the landfill to be searched myself, Makeyan or Darroch have no issue whatsoever in this delay.

“This is an incredibly difficult task and the health and safety of all concerned in the search is paramount. If it takes a month to prepare, we do not mind. It’s getting done now and that’s all that is important.”

The man in a black hoody the police still need to trace. In the picture on the right he was passing Cornhill Walk at 5.18am on September 24

Police say 8,000 tonnes of rubbish has to be moved from in front of the area they want to search and then they have to go through the equivalent of almost three Olympic-sized swimming pools of rubbish.

Meanwhile, they are still trying to identify the remaining two people seen on CCTV near the Brentgovel Street horseshoe about the time Corrie was last seen on September 24.

They are an older man in a blue anorak and a person seen walking through the horseshoe area at about 5.15am to 5.20am that Saturday. Both are potential witnesses who could have information that may assist and detectives continue to ask them or anyone who knows who they are to get in touch.

Anyone with information on Corrie’s disappearance or the potential witnesses should call the incident room on 01473 782019. Alternatively you can call 101 and ask to speak to the team.