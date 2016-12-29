Corrie’s mum makes live Facebook appeal for help

Missing airman Corrie McKeague’s mum has talked in depth, live, to Facebook followers about her son and the police search to find him.

In the hour and 20 minute live video post on the Find Corrie Facebook group Nicola Urquhart talks about the events of the night he went missing, her frustration at some aspects of the police search and Corrie’s sexuality and extensive use of dating websites.

She also appealed for anyone seen in the CCTV images police released last month, or anyone who thinks they know them, to come forward. Only six of the 36 people seen in the area still have to be identified.

She was particularly interested in a person wearing a dark hoody, pictured walking past the doors of Bury St Edmunds’ Cornhill Walk from the direction of Brentgovel Street only 10 minutes after Corrie was last seen there on CCTV at 3.25am on September 24.

She said Corrie could not have walked out of the ‘horseshoe’ in Brentgovel Street, behind Superdrug, without being seen on CCTV and that only four vehicles had entered the area between 3am and 6am.

But she would not go into detail because the vehicles are still under investigation, which police have confirmed.

A figure in dark clothing at 3.35am in Cornhill Walk. ANL-160812-110526001

One of the vehicles is a bin lorry and she explained in detail how it had been checked to rule out Corrie having travelled in or on it, even explaining how his bones would have been seen if his body had been incinerated at the tip.

But she said his phone could have gone to landfill if it had not been spotted in the truck’s load.

She added: “As a family we are not happy that the local tip has not been searched.”

She said that while information on activity on social media, such as Corrie arranging to meet someone, can be found on those sites, some applications store that information on the phone.

Corrie McKeague with his pug-cross puppy Louell who was left in his room at RAF Honington when he went missing ANL-160710-181117001

In reply to a question of whether Corrie liked men as well as women she said if he was gay he would have been ‘the most fabulously proud gay man going’.

She added: “He classified himself as not gay. Does he like other men? Yes. Does he like that attention? Yes.”

She said he ‘was on every dating site you can imagine’ because he liked meeting people. She spoke fondly of his open friendliness towards strangers when he was on a night out, but said CCTV showed no sign of that having upset anyone that night.

“Would he get in a stranger’s car, would he go to a stranger’s house? Yes,” she said, adding that he felt if the person wasn’t what they claimed to be he felt he could look after himself.

To see the whole video (in two parts) visit by clicking here.

UKIP MEP and former leader Nigel Farage today Tweeted a Find Corrie poster to his 585,000 followers and said: “RAF Serviceman Corrie Mckeague has been missing since September. Let’s #FindCorrie.”

Anyone with information on Corrie should call the Suffolk Police incident room on 01473 782019 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.