Corrie search continues as tip gives up more items from the right period

Suffolk Police say the search for missing airman Corrie McKeague at the landfill site at Milton in Cambridgeshire will continue as officers are still finding items from the right period.

Specialist officers from Suffolk and Norfolk police have been searching the area of the landfill site which was identified as holding waste from Bury St Edmunds in the relevant time period.

Corrie McKeague

A police spokeswoman said this afternoon: “The work is constantly being reviewed and, as the search team are still finding items from the right time frame that are identifiable as coming from the town, the search will continue on a week by week basis.

“Throughout the search officers have been working to understand exactly where waste was deposited and how it may have been spread out during the process.”

This week police will be bulk-moving more material to allow the work to continue. They say this is being done to ensure all parts of the relevant area are covered following further detailed and specific work around the GPS positioning of the vehicle which brought the waste to the site.

This has led to an expansion of the original search parameters as work continues to locate anything that may help the investigation into Corrie’s disappearance from Bury St Edmunds on September 24 after a night out with colleagues from RAF Honington.

Around 4,430 tonnes of waste have been searched through to date.