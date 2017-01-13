Corrie search police issue new pictures of untraced potential witnesses

Police have released new pictures of the small number of people seen on CCTV on the morning of missing airman Corrie McKeague’s disappearance who have not yet been identified.

Officers combing through more than 1,000 hours of CCTV have located images of individuals, who are believed to be the same people shown in the grainy images previously released but who are still to be identified.

Police Corrie McKeague search CCTV image 1

As before all of the images show individuals in Bury St Edmunds town centre between 3.15am and 5.20am, close to the time of the last confirmed sighting of Corrie at 3.25am in Brentgovel Street ‘horseshoe’ on Saturday September 24.

Following previous appeals the vast majority of those in the area sought from CCTV have been identified, traced and spoken to by police officers, but there remain a small number who have not yet been identified.

All of those pictured are potential witnesses who may have information that can assist and detectives are asking them or anyone who knows who they are to get in touch.

Officers would also like to thank all those who have called in or viewed images at the police pod in Bury and given names, and this information continues to be followed up.

Police Corrie McKeague search CCTV image 4 of a man in St John's Street

Detective Superintendent Katie Elliott said; “Our extensive enquiries are ongoing with continuing CCTV analysis, searches and background work looking into all aspects of Corrie’s life.

“As part of our ongoing work to find him, the police team have trawled through over 1,000 hours of CCTV footage to search for any images of Corrie but also to identify all of those who were in the vicinity around the time of the last confirmed sighting to see if there’s anything they may be able to tell us that may help.

“It remains important that we identify everyone who was in the area of the ‘horseshoe’ in the early hours of Saturday 24 September, as someone could, unknowingly, hold a clue that can help us find Corrie.

“It should be stressed that these are just potential witnesses and it’s possible they may not be aware that they may be able to assist.

Police Corrie McKeague search CCTV Image 8 shows a man on a cycle, who they want to speak to, talking with taxi drivers close to the Grapes public house.

“We need to identify all those on the released images as we are trying to rule out all possibilities and therefore we do need to speak to you.”

Anyone with information should contact the incident room on 01473 782019 quoting the image number. Alternatively you can use the non-emergency police number 101.

On Monday it was revealed that Corrie’s girlfriend April Oliver, from Downham Market, discovered she was pregnant oly weks after he was reported missing.

Police Corrie McKeague search CCTV image 16

Police Corrie McKeague search CCTV image 26