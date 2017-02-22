Countdown begins to the Suffolk Show

Organisers of the Suffolk Show are preparing an action-packed programme with some new features for the celebration of the county’s heritage.

The event is on Wednesday, May 31 and Thursday, June 1 at Trinity Park, in Ipswich, with highlights including dog agility, a new horse and country ring and a new sculpture garden.

There will also be a performance from the Atkinsons Action Horses, the equine stars of the BBC’s Poldark.

Bee Kemball, show director, said: “There are thousands of things to see and do at the Suffolk Show and each year we make sure that there’s something new for visitors to enjoy.

“We’re all looking forward to this year’s show and we’re excited to welcome visitors from across Suffolk and further afield for the county’s biggest day out.”

The Flower and Garden experience is being redesigned for this year and there will be a collection of vintage tractors showcasing farming through the years.

Fun for all the family is promised with traditional fairground rides and many animal attractions are set to draw in the crowds this year.

As well as international show jumping, the traditional livestock competitions allow show-goers the chance to see some of the county’s best rare breeds including Red Poll Cattle, Suffolk Sheep and Suffolk Horses plus hundreds of other pigs, cattle, horses, rabbits and goats.

The Suffolk Show is run and managed by the Suffolk Agricultural Association charity, which aims to promote the importance of food, farming and the countryside to the economy and character of the county.

Tickets are now on sale.

For more information and to book tickets for the event, visit www.suffolkshow.co.uk or call 01473 707117.