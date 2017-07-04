County accolade for Haverhill school teacher

A Haverhill maths teacher has spoken of his delight at winning a top county education award – after being nominated by his students.

Chris Dale’s achievements at Samuel Ward Academy were recognised last week when he won the Excellence in Teaching category at Suffolk County Council’s Raising the Bar Awards.

Chris, who has been at the Haverhill school for four years as vice-principal and a maths teacher, said: “It was a very special moment for me personally and for the whole of Samuel Ward.

“The event was a lovely celebration of education in Suffolk and to win surpassed any expectations that I had.

“It was a genuine privilege to win the award and it was made even more special as I was nominated by my students.”

Asked why he felt he was nominated, Chris, 45, added: “I have always loved teaching and inspiring young people and to do what I can to help students have successful futures.

“Maths is a huge passion of mine, I have a deep interest in the subject and I hope that is reflected in how I teach it.”

Chris has recently been appointed as a director of teaching and learning and a co-director of Samuel Ward Academy Trust’s new research school.

The Raising the Bar Awards celebrate and recognise excellence across education in Suffolk.