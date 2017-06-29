Cowling ‘delighted’ by Rovers’ signing

Haverhill Rovers have signed Histon defender Cameron Watson, writes Hannah Dolman.

The 21-year-old left-back made 41 appearances a league up in the Evo-Stik Southern One Central last season, scoring four goals.

Watson is familiar with The New Croft and has worked with Rovers’ manager Ben Cowling before, having played for Borough in 2015/16.

“This is a good signing for us and Cameron,” Cowling said. “He’s a left-footed defender, so his signing will fill out our squad.

“But he’s also a big lad at 6ft 3ins, and physically imposing, that’s a real bonus for a defender. We’re delighted to have him on board.”

Cowling also confirmed that Luke Haines, Charlie Turner, Ryan Geoghegan and Jon Milne had re-signed.

“We’ve essentially managed to keep last season’s squad and we’re all really happy with that”, he said.

“We need maybe two more players, including another defender to make sure we have enough cover. We have some targets in mind, but we will be patience.”