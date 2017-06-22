Creators of a Haverhill care home win a national award

A project to deliver ten new care homes for Suffolk - one of which is in Haverhill - has won the top award at one of the country’s most prestigious health and social care ceremonies.

At the recent Health Investor Awards in London, Care UK and Suffolk County Council were jointly named as the Best Public and Private Partnership of the Year.

Judges commented how Care UK’s innovative approach and commitment to quality and expertise in delivering social care, helped them to win one of the most highly-contested awards of the ceremony.

Over the last five years Care UK has invested £80 million in the development of 10 new purpose built care homes and day clubs, including Cleves Place and The Cleves Club in Millfields Way Haverhill, significantly enhancing the breadth and quality of services available to older people in Suffolk.

Care UK was selected by the county council in 2012 to help deliver its vision for older people’s care in the county.

The alliance has now been hailed as a shining example of how the independent and public sectors can work together to improve social care and bring much-needed investment into social care.

Councillor Beccy Hopfensperger, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for Adult Care said: “We are thrilled that our partnership with Care UK has won Public/Private Partnership of the Year at the Health Investor Awards 2017.

“It is fantastic that the hard work that has gone into making our partnership a success over the last five years has been recognised nationally.

“Our partnership with Care UK and the investment it has brought into the county, has provided a strong foundation to address the challenges facing adult social care both in Suffolk and nationwide and will continue to prosper.”

Andrew Knight, Care UK’s managing director of residential care said: “We are delighted that our partnership - which we believe is one of the most important and successful in the sector - has been recognised with this national award.

“Suffolk County Council approached us over five years ago and, after a competitive tender process involving over 20 different providers, our innovative solution was identified as being the most effective for the local area.

“The programme was based on replacing the existing homes with modern, thoughtfully designed homes to meet the requirements of older people in the county and deliver more places for the growing number of people who will need nursing or dementia care.

“Winning this award really is testament to all the hard work that has gone into the programme by teams from both Care UK and Suffolk County Council.”