Credit Union moves to a new home with the CAB

ESCLU is moving to the CAB site

Because Havebury Housing is closing its High Street office which the credit union currently shares, it is moving to space at Lower Downs Slade in the offices used by the Citizens Advice Bureau and the council.

From February 27 it will be open there every Monday between 11am and 1pm in the new location for ethical saving schemes and loans at affordable rates for those unable to access normal bank loans.

ESLCU is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, the Prudential Regulation Authority.

To support the work it does, it is looking for additional volunteers willing to give a couple of hours on occasional weeks to assist at its access point.

If you can help call Peter on 07875 212071?