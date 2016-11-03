Cat shot with air gun in Haverhill

Officers are appealing for information after a cat was injured by an air gun pellet in the Millfields Way area of Haverhill.

The incident took place at some point between 2pm and 3pm on Sunday, October 30.

The two-year-old black and white cat was shot in the leg with what is believed to be an air rifle. She subsequently required emergency vet treatment and is now recovering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Haverhill Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101, quoting reference 64058/16.