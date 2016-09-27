Concern growing for missing Bury St Edmunds young man

Concern is growing for the welfare of a a 23 year-old man missing from his Bury St Edmunds home.

Corrie McKeague was last seen in Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds at 03.23am on the morning of Saturday September 24 and has not been seen since.

Corrie is described as a white male, 5ft 10ins tall, short light brown hair, wearing a light pink shirt and white trousers.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact Suffolk Police on 101 and ask for the Duty Sergeant at Bury St Edmunds.