Concern growing for missing Newmarket woman

Concern is growing for the welfare of a Newmarket woman who left her home late last night and has not been seen since.

Margaret Cavanagh, 75, was last seen at an address in St. Philips Road in Newmarket last night at approximately 11pm, and was reported as missing to Police at 7am this morning.

She is described as white, with dyed reddish short brown hair, 5 feet 2 inches tall, petite and slim, wearing a brown coloured jacket with a frayed collar and possibly slacks. She speaks with a northern accent.

She is described as vulnerable and police are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts or who may have seen or spoken to someone matching this description should contact Suffolk Police on 101.