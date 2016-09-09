Haverhill man who drove into Newmarket footballers Shaun Whiter and Joey Abbs causing devastating injuries is jailed

A Haverhill man who drove his car into two men in Woodditton has been jailed for 40 months.

Jan Adamec, 40, was driving his Ford Focus along Dullingham Road on July 1 at about 10.55pm when he collided with Shaun Whiter, 28, and Joey Abbs, 31, who were changing a flat tyre.

Shaun Whiter and fiancee Charlotte Way, left, and and Joey Abbs with his wife Harriet ANL-160108-091715009

Adamec fled the scene of the collision and returned home to Shetland Road, Haverhill, leaving his two victims in a serious condition at the side of the road.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving at Cambridge Crown Court on August 8.

The court heard how Mr Whiter, an estate agent and football player, had to have both his legs amputated at the knee and Mr Abbs, who plays for Soham Town Rangers, also suffered serious injuries.

He was sentenced to 40 months imprisonment at Cambridge Crown Court today (September 9). He is also banned from driving for five years once he is released and will have to undergo an extended driving test.

PC James Thorne from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit said: “Adamec showed a complete disregard for other road users and acted in a cowardly manner when he decided to leave Shaun and Joey by the roadside who were in need of urgent medical care.

“This sentence should serve as a deterrent to those persons who treat the roads like a playground. I would like to remind everyone that if you are involved in a collision where injury is caused, you must stop at the scene and report the collision to police.”