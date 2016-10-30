Large police operation in Haverhill leads to early morning arrest

A large police operation in Haverhill this morning, Sunday, has resulted in a man being arrested.

Police officers were called to reports of a disturbance at an address in Haverhill shortly after 5am this morning.

A number of police vehicles were initially present at the scene but after a period of negotiation a 25-year-old male was arrested at the scene and taken into custody at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.

