Suffolk Police rated as ‘good’ and a ‘low cost force’ by Inspectorate

Suffolk Constabulary has been recognised as ‘good’ following Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) inspections on the efficiency of police forces nationwide.

As part of its annual inspections into police effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy (PEEL), HMIC assesses the efficiency of police forces across England and Wales.

The 2016 report shows that Suffolk Police is not only a low cost force but that it is ‘good’ at keeping people safe and reducing crime.

HMIC inspectors said Suffolk Constabulary has a good understanding of its current and likely future demand for its services, that we use resources well to manage demand, are good at planning for demand in the future and have sound financial and organisational plans.

It also highlighted Suffolk’s impressive record of collaborating with other forces and organisations to improve efficiency and make savings, and details some of the work the Constabulary is undertaking in key areas.

Significantly HMIC has not identified any causes of concern.

Suffolk Chief Constable Gareth Wilson said; “We’re pleased we have received a ‘good’ rating and that the HMIC has recognised the work that is being done to make sure we continue to provide both a good service and value for money for those living and working in Suffolk.

“Like many public services, we have seen a reduction in funding over the past few years as part of the government drive to make savings, and we have carried out a review of how we operate in order to ensure we remain efficient and effective.

“This saw a number of changes in April 2016 as our new policing model came into effect.

“HMIC considers that a police force is efficient if it is making the best use of its resources to provide policing services that meet expectation and follow public priorities, and if it is planning and investing wisely for the future.

“Within the report HMIC commented that the Constabulary is good at prioritising its activities to manage demand for its services. The force aligns its resources with the Police and Crime Commissioner’s police and crime plan and manages its budget to support this, setting priorities using the strategic threat and risk assessment, to minimise risk to the communities we serve.

“The report also highlights that we allocate our resources based on a sound analysis of current demand, and a developing understanding of future demand, together with a good understanding of public expectations, and that we continue to develop our understanding of how to measure the true impact of crime, by measuring the damage inflicted on victims rather than by simply counting the number of reported crimes.

“Two areas have been highlighted for further work – for the Constabulary to develop a better understanding of how the benefits of investing and using ICT affect our ability to meet current and likely future demand efficiently and to undertake appropriate activities to understand our workforce’s capabilities, in order to identify any gaps and put plans in place to address them.”