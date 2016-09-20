Two teenagers sought by police after woman in bitten by dog

Police are appealing for information after a woman was bitten by a dog.

The incident occurred along Mill Lane in Cowlinge on Sunday September 11 at around 4:15pm.

The woman was walking along the single track country road when she passed two teenagers walking a black and white Collie dog on a stretch lead. The dog turned around and bit the victim who subsequently required medical treatment.

The teenage male is described as white, of average build and height with short, dark hair; the teenage female is also described as white, of slight build with long, brown hair.

Officers would like to speak to the walkers of the dog, who stopped and spoke to the victim following the incident, to assist with enquiries. Anyone with information about this incident, or who believes they may know the owner of the dog, is asked to contact PC Ian Runacres in the Incident and Crime Management Hub on 101 quoting reference 37/55001/16.