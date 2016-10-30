UPDATE: Man released on bail after police operation in Haverhill

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and assault after police were called to reports of a disturbance at an address in Haverhill shortly after 5am on Sunday.

A number of police vehicles were initially present at the scene but after a period of negotiation the man was arrested and taken to Bury Police Investigation Centre.

He was released on bail until November 21.

