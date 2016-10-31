UPDATE: Missing Newmarket woman found safe and well

A Newmarket woman who left her home late last night and had not been seen since has this afternoon, Monday, been found safe and well.

Margaret Cavanagh, 75, was last seen at an address in St. Philips Road in Newmarket last night at approximately 11pm, and was reported as missing to Police at 7am this morning.

Following a media appeal she was found safe and well this afternoon.

Police would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance.