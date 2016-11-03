UPDATED: CCTV of man wanted after robbery and firearm offences released

Police say a man they are appealing for help in tracing, who failed to return to a low security hospital ward, has been spotted in a shop in Thetford.

John Gladstone, aged 34, was on ‘town leave’ from the premises in Foxhall Road, Ipswich, leaving at 7.30am on Tuesday November 1. He had conditions to return to the unit by 3.30pm the same day which he failed to comply with.

New pictures of John Gladstone from a Thetford shop's CCTV

Gladstone is currently subject to a detention under Sections 47/49 of the Mental Health Act and is on a life licence following conviction for the offences of robbery and possession of a firearm.

Police released CCTV images of Gladstone last Thursday showing the clothing he was wearing on the day he left the ward. He was then wearing black Karimoor trousers, a grey hooded top and burgundy jacket but new, poor quality, CCTV images released today (Monday) show him wearing camouflage jacket and trousers, with a camouflage backpack and black boots.

He is described as being of mixed race, 5ft 10in tall, of heavy build, and with short black hair.

He has links to the Suffolk Coastal area, South Norfolk, Northamptonshire and the West Midlands.

Members of the public are advised not to approach Gladstone and anyone who believes they may have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101.