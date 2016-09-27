UPDATED: Concern growing for missing Bury St Edmunds young man

Police have urged people to check outbuildings as concern is grows for the welfare of a 23 year-old man missing from his Bury St Edmunds home.

Corrie McKeague was last seen in Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds at 3.23am Saturday September 24 and has not been seen since.

Since he was reported missing yesterday, officers have been trying to trace him.

From CCTV it is believed he briefly slept in a doorway before getting up and moving away – possibly with the aim of walking home several miles away.

Today a National Police Air Service helicopter has been assisting with searches in the area and police are asking anyone who may have seen him in Bury St Edmunds in the early hours of Saturday, or anyone who may have seen him walking out of the area to come forward.

Police are also asking are asking residents to check any outbuildings and for dog walkers, or anyone out in the countryside around Bury, to get in touch if they notice anything unusual.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him since, or anyone who may have information about where he is now, and are asking them to get in touch immediately.

Corrie is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, with short light brown hair. He was wearing a light pink polo shirt and white jeans at the time he was last seen.

Anyone who has seen Corrie or has any information on his whereabouts to contact Suffolk Police on 101 and ask for the duty sergeant at Bury St Edmunds.