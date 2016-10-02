UPDATED: Search area expanded after mystery movement of missing Honington airman Corrie’s phone

Suffolk Police have extended their search for missing airman Corrie McKeague after mobile phone data showed his phone had moved from Bury St Edmunds towards Mildenhall.

Police said this morning (Monday) that analysis of mobile phone data shows his moved between Bury and Barton Mills on the morning of the 23-year-old RAF Honington-based airman’s disappearance.

A pink Ralph Lauren polo shirt

The work shows the phone was in Bury St Edmunds early on Saturday September 24 but then moved to the Barton Mills area. It doesn’t move after this, has not been used since and has not been found.

Police are exploring the possibility that the phone may have been lost or discarded as the movement coincides with that of a bin lorry that is known to have travelled between the locations at the time. The bin lorry has been seized for examination.

The weight of the pick-up has been analysed at under 15kg – so it is not thought that Corrie was with the phone, but searches are being carried out between Bury and Barton Mills.

Last night (Sunday) police released images of the exact clothing Corrie is believed to have been wearing at the time of his disappearance.

CCTV footage of Corrie McKeague early last Saturday morning ANL-160929-093914001

The last confirmed sighting of Corrie is on Saturday 24 September at 3.20am on Brentgovel Street in Bury St Edmunds town centre when he was wearing a pink Ralph Lauren polo shirt and brown suede Timberland boots.

Searches have been carried out along the A134 between Bury St Edmunds and Honington over the weekend and have extended to further afield.

Enquiries and information received over the past week have led police to believe he may have been in the Mildenhall area at some point between 4.30am and 8am on Saturday September 24, and police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or spoken to a man matching Corrie’s description in this area around this time.

Anniversary checks were carried out by Suffolk Police on Friday September 30 through to the early hours of Saturday October 1 and searches continue to be conducted in the wider area by the RAF, Suffolk Police, Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue, and the National Police Helicopter.

Police, RAF and Military Police personnel search hedgerows beside the A134 between Bury and RAF Honington for Corrie McKeague ANL-160930-161420001

Chief Inspector Steve Denham of Suffolk Police said: “This behaviour is totally out of character for Corrie and we are very concerned for his welfare.

“We are still examining CCTV in Bury St Edmunds town centre and urging any friends or members of the public who may have seen or spoken to Corrie over the course of the evening of Friday 23 September and the early hours of Saturday 24 September in Bury St Edmunds to come forward.

“We are also appealing for people or drivers in the local area or further afield who may have seen him after our last confirmed sighting of him on Brentgovel Street at 3.20am to contact us.”

“Any information or conversation could be significant at this stage of the enquiry as we continue to piece together his movements.”

Corrie McKeague

His mother has asked people not to start their own searches against police wishes.

In response to a post on the Mildenhall People Facebook group from someone who had tried to organise a search, Nicola Urquhart wrote: “I really do appreciate all the help that is being offered by so many. I know it’s hard to understand but please be guided by the police. I honestly trust them completely.

“They know what they are doing and will accept the right help when it’s right. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Anyone with any information should contact Suffolk Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.