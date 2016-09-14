VIDEO: CCTV shows couple order three-course meal at award winning Suffolk pub then do a runner

CCTV footage has been released after a young couple ordered a three-course meal at an award winning Suffolk pub and then allegedly did a runner.
This is the moment a young couple left the award-winning pub without paying after quaffing down newly £150 worth of fine wine and food on Friday, September 9.
Shocking CCTV has been released by the pub of the moment the culprits ran off, jumping over a garden fence in a bid to avoid staff.
The Unruly Pig, in Bromeswell, has won several awards for its food and only reopened 12 weeks ago after a devastating fire closed it for six months.
Owner Brendan Padfield said: “They wanted to eat outside - and they ate rather eagerly. “Uniquely, they stayed outside as others came inside when it became a bit parky.”
Anyone who recognises the couple should call police on 101.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.