VIDEO: Concern growing for missing RAF Honington airman

Police searching for a 23-year-old RAF Honington airman who went missing in Bury on Saturday have again appealed for people to check outbuildings as the search continues.

Corrie McKeague was last seen in Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds, behind Superdrug at 3.23am Saturday September 24 and has not been seen since.

Have you seen missing Corrie?

From CCTV it is believed he briefly slept in a doorway before getting up and moving away – possibly with the aim of walking the 10 miles back to Honington.

Chief Inspector Simon Mills today (Wednesday) said: “He is known to go out nights with his friends and go back on foot regardless of distance. For him to go missing is abnormal behaviour, but for him, walking back is normal.

“The reason he was reported missing is that he failed to show at work.

“We want to hear from anyone who may have seen him on Friday night or early Saturday morning and we want any dog walkers and residents with outbuildings to check for anything unusual.

CCTV footage of Corrie McKeague ANL-160929-093914001

“We’re concerned now because of the vulnerability. If he’s injured himself between here and RAF Honington, it’s a vast area for us to look for him.”

He said 28 police, RAF personnel and lowland search volunteers were searching the area between Bury and Honington and more CCTV in the town is being checked.

Police are also asking are asking residents to check any outbuildings and for dog walkers, or anyone out in the countryside around Bury, to get in touch if they notice anything unusual.

Chf Insp Mills aid police were ‘keeping an open mind’ but there appears to be no link with last month’s attempted kidnapping of an airman at RAF Marham.

Last night (Tuesday) an RAF Spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a RAF serviceman from RAF Honington is currently missing; our thoughts are with his family at this very difficult time.

“The Civilian Police have primacy in this matter. It would not be appropriate for the MOD to comment or speculate on the case at this time.”

The RAF says it has appointed a visiting officer to provide support to Corrie’s next of kin.

On Tuesday a National Police Air Service helicopter flew low over the town and the route to Honington as part of the search.

Corrie is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, with short light brown hair. He was wearing a light pink polo shirt and white jeans at the time he was last seen.

Anyone who has seen Corrie or has any information on his whereabouts to contact Suffolk Police on 101 and ask for the duty sergeant at Bury St Edmunds.