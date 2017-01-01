Crowdfunding campaign to help Corrie McKeague search reaches £50,000 target

The mother of missing airman Corrie McKeague has expressed her gratitude after a crowdfunding campaign to help find her son reached its £50,000 target.

Nicola Urquhart praised the ‘amazing kindness’ of almost 5,000 people who supported the fund-raising appeal to pay for the appointment of a private investigator to aid the search for the 23-year-old.

More than £52,000 has been donated to the campaign since it launched a month ago.

Corrie went missing after a night out in Bury St Edmunds with colleagues from RAF Honington and was last seen on CCTV in Brentgovel Street at 3.25am on September 24.

In a post to the Find Corrie Facebook page, Mrs Urquhart said: “You have given us the ability to get information that might just be that vital piece that brings Corrie home.

“We just could not have considered these opportunities without your amazing kindness. Even in my darkest moments when I just want to crumble you all just keep giving me the strength to carry on fighting so hard. Thank you. For the rest of my life. Thank you.”

She has also posted a video of her son singing along to the song ‘Popular’ from the musical Wicked.

Mrs Urquhart said: “It’s hard to share. But on the eve of a new year I would like you to all see the beautiful soul that we desperately miss. It makes me smile every time I watch this. Hope it let’s you all smile too. We wish you all a peaceful new year.”

