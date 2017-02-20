Crowdfunding page set up for family of Shane Frost, 25, killed in Long Melford crash

A 25-year-old man who was killed in a collision in Long Melford has been named.

Officers were called just after 1.30am yesterday morning to reports that a Volkswagen Golf had collided with a boundary wall in Station Road.

Shane Frost, from Acton, who was the driver of the car, died at the scene of the collision.

A crowdfunding page has been set up to raise funds to help with funeral costs.

The page was set up by Chloe Holmes.

On the page she wrote: “We all know Shane was a kind, caring person and always the life and soul of the party. I’m doing this to make sure he gets the send off he deserves, Shane had so many friends from all different walks of life so if we all chip in and help his mum he will have the best send off.”

Donations have reached £1,320 of the original £3,000 target. Tributes have been left on the page by many people donating.

You can donate by visiting www.gofundme.com/shanes-funeral.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference CAD 26 of 19 February.