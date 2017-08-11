Dellar delight as losing run ends for Haverhill

MARSHALL HATCHICK TWO COUNTIES CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Mistley 164-9 lost to Haverhill 174-5 by 10 runs

Haverhill captain Adam Dellar described his side’s 10-run victory at Mistley on Saturday as a ‘much-needed win’ as they boosted their survival hopes.

Dellar posted the highest score of the match with an opening knock of 50 to help Haverhill to 174-5 from their 40 overs, before the visitors reduced Mistley to 164-9 to secure their first win in five.

The victory closed the gap for Haverhill on third-from-bottom Mistley to 10 points with six games to go, and Haverhill skipper Dellar says his side have plenty to play for during the rest of the season.

“It was good to be back and be involved in this much-needed win,” reflected Dellar, who missed the recent defeats to both Witham and Frinton-on-Sea II.

“It keeps us well in touch of the teams immediately ahead of us and gives us plenty to play for over the last six weeks of the season.

“The top order all did well in contributing to a decent total and the bowlers all did their part. It was a real team effort.”

Haverhill travelled to the beautiful Mistley ground at the weekend looking to return to winning ways and, with bad weather looming, it was agreed to reduce the match to 40 overs each.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bowl first, with Haverhill openers Dellar (50) and Anthony Phillips (20) getting off to a steady start.

The duo put together an opening partnership of 64 before Phillips departed, as Steve Fox (40) joined his skipper and batted sensibly to put on another half-century partnership.

With the loss of Fox, Haverhill were well placed on 111-2 and it looked like a big total was on the cards, but a couple of good spells from the Mistley bowlers meant the visitors were never allowed to finish the innings with a final flourish.

Chris Palmer (28 not out) held the latter part of the innings together as Haverhill finished on 174-5.

Mistley’s reply started quickly and Haverhill were a little frustrated at not making an early breakthrough, but the first wicket did finally come when Harry Harding (2-25) was brought into the attack and promptly dismissed both opening batsmen.

A couple of wickets each for Palmer and Callum Brunning came at the right time and kept Mistley behind the required run rate, with Will Bailey (3-37) returning for his second spell and was devastating as he took three wickets.

As the overs ebbed away, Mistley tried to be more expansive with their shot making, but the Haverhill bowlers stayed on top.

Mistley ended their 40 overs on 164-9 to give Haverhill victory by 10 runs.

Haverhill (11th) host Elmstead (1st) on Saturday (1pm).