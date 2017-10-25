Dementia design puts Haverhill care home in national awards final

Cleves Place care home in Haverhill has been shortlisted for the Best Interior Dementia Design at the National Dementia Care Awards.

The Care UK team at Cleves Place on Millfields Way has been acknowledged for having an outstanding dwelling designed specifically for people living with dementia.

The awards are held annually and recognise the very best in dementia care across the sector, culminating in an awards ceremony on November 9.

The awards pay tribute to individuals and organisations who have shown outstanding performance within their field of work.

Cleves Place is a contender for the award thanks to unique features, including a pub, which have been added due to residents’ feedback.

The most popular feature for many is the home’s old fashioned high-street – named Brick Lane by the residents – which is designed to look and feel like a typical high-street from the residents’ younger years. It includes a bakers, a greengrocers, a barbers and a haberdashers.

Sally Shadbolt, home manager at Cleves Place: “We’re really honoured to have been shortlisted for Best Interior Dementia Design at the National Dementia Care Awards.

“We all take great pride in our home and are delighted that we have been able to adapt the space to suit the tastes and desires of the residents.

“‘Brick Lane’ is a really unique offering we are able to provide here at Cleves Place, and it’s a lovely way to recreate familiar scenes and encourage reminiscence for the residents here, particularly those living with dementia.

“We’re delighted to receive national recognition from the care sector for our work with dementia residents, and are hopeful that we can reach the finals and win the category.”

Cleves Place provides residential, nursing and dementia care.

For more information about Cleves Place, call home manager Sally Shadbolt on 01440 858 661, or email Sally.Shadbolt@careuk.com.