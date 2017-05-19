Depden mum’s ‘anger’ over out-of-date baby formula from Tesco superstore in Haverhill

A mum-of-three was left horrified after feeding her baby newly-bought formula milk from Tesco that was six months out of date.

Francesca Leegood, of Depden, bought the milk at the Tesco superstore in Haverhill following a day out with her family.

Her son, Leighton, was just two days old when she first fed him the out-of-date Aptamil Profutura milk on April 11.

Francesca, 31, said: “When you have a screaming, hungry baby you just grab what’s there. I had no sterilised bottles with me.”

The formula, which went out of date on October 27, 2016, was the last one on the store’s shelf.

To Francesca’s horror it wasn’t until last week, after she had already fed her son twice from the pack, that she noticed the milk was six months out of date.

Leighton was ill after having it but Francesca says she has no way of knowing for sure if it was because of drinking the milk.

“He was quite sick,” she said. “I can’t blame it solely on that [the milk].”

A spokesman for Tesco said: “We are sorry that on this occasion we did not meet our own high standards and on being made aware of the news, carried out a full date check on similar products in the store.

“We have apologised to the customer for the error and have offered a full refund and gesture of goodwill.”

Francesca said: “We are more resilient, but a baby, to have something that far out of date must be bad.

“It’s safe to say I feel let down by them.

“I was really worried and angry as well. It’s my responsibility to make sure he’s OK. I felt I’d let him down by giving him it.”