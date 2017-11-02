Despicable Me tops this week’s rental chart

At the summit of this week’s top 20 movie rentals at TVL Allstar Video in Camps Road, Haverhill, is Despicable Me (U).

The rest of the chart is as follows:

2. Transformers Last Knight (12)

3. Whiskey Galore (15)

4. House (15)

5. Band Santa 2 (15)

5. Alone in Berlin (15)

6. The Mummy (15)

7. All Eyez on Me (15)

8. Gifted (15)

9. My Cousin Rachel (15)

10. The Duel (15)

11. Hampstead (12)

12. It Comes at Night (15)

13. Waspnado (15)

14. Dead Again in Tombstone (15)

15. Pirates of the Caribbean Salazar’s Revenge (12).

16. Fast and Furious 8 (12)

17. Wonder Woman (12)

18. Diary of a Wimpy Kid 4 (PG)

19. Descendants 2 (PG)

20. Cage Dive (15)