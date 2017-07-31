Donation is borne out of gratitude

Have your say

A freerunner has returned to his home town gymnastics club to make a sizable donation towards its fund for a new trampoline and landing area.

Shane Griffin, who is now working in TV and film, gained a lot of support from Haverhill Gymnastics Club over the years before he got into his current line of work.

To give something back, Shane, who still lives in Haverhill, has given a donation of “a few hundred pounds” towards the fund target of £6,100.

The club in Hollands Road currently has around 750 children attending classes from pre-school to young adults, with a waiting list of 350.

By adding a new trampoline and landing area they will be able to take about 150 to 175 off the waiting list.

Shane said: “Some people forget don’t they who helped them along the way.

“I want to keep it real.”