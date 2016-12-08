Donors’ generosity appreciated by Haverhill twinning group

Haverhill Twin Towns Association thanked everyone whose raffle donations helped raise £270 at it’s dinner and dance at Haverhill Golf Club on Saturday.

Chairman Elaine McManus thanked Paul Firman, Aerocycles, Rose & Crown, Beryl & Peter Wilkens, Well Pharmacy, Glasswells, Tesco (hand) Car Wash, Jackie & Tony Woodward, Ellis Autos, Little Dave’s MOT, Halfords, The Harvesters, Lol & Tony Farr, Benny’s BBQ, MJ Pipes Electrical, David Doughty, Kedington Butchers, Margaret Marks, Timpsons, Drabbit Smock, Sonia’s, Haverhill Arts Centre, Abbeycroft Leisure, Cineworld, Sturmer Nurseries and Smart Fish Bar. In her speech the chair (Elaine McManus) also thanked the committee and

the association members for their support throughout the year.

Anyone wanting more information about the Haverhill & District Twin Twins Association please contact; elainemcmanus.htta@gmail.com

or http://haverhill-twintown.org.