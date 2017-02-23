Doris turns the lights out for thousands

Thousands of people are without power across Suffolk as engineers struggle to cope with the damage Storm Doris has brought.

At 2.15pm today the power cuts included 1,633 premises in two outages in Bury St Edmunds, 345 in Mildenhall, 394 in Woolpit, 684 in the Great Wratting and Kedington area, 454 around Eye, 426 in the Hitcham area, 587 in Newmarket and 220 in Lakenheath where a large part of the village had been off for a time.

In many cases, UK Power Networks (UKPN) was at that time unable to tell people when the power would return.

UKPN said: “Power supplies have been affected by the severe weather across parts of the East of England and South East electricity network and we have engineers working to restore supplies as quickly as possible. We are also remotely restoring many of the electricity supplies.

“Our electricity networks are built to be reliable but extreme weather can sometimes damage overhead lines. We monitor the weather very closely and have robust plans in place to respond to the high winds, including extra engineers and call takers on duty.”

We urge anyone who sees an overhead line down to call our emergency power cut helpline on 105 or 0800 3163 105. You can also view the UKPN power cut map at www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk

The storm has also closed roads and parks, while causing widespread damage.

The Met Office amber warning for high winds is valid until 8pm tonight.

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has urged vulnerable people to register for extra help during power cuts.