Drink driver who wrote off three cars in Haverhill is jailed

A drink-driver who wrote off three cars in a crash in Haverhill has been jailed.

John Kerry, 28, got behind the wheel of his girlfriend’s father’s Mercedes with an estimated twice the legal level of alcohol in his blood.

Last Wednesday at Ipswich Crown Court, Kerry was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment and disqualified from driving for 29 months.

The court heard how Kerry had taken the keys to the Mercedes from the flat of is girlfriend in Haverhill and then driven off along Burton End where he was involved in a collision with a row of parked cars.

Prosecuting, Joe Bird said three of the cars were written off in the impact on the night of February 18 after sustaining “considerable damage.”

The Mercedes was also badly damaged, leaving the father of Kerry’s girlfriend facing a £5,780 bill for an insurance excess and leasing charges.

Mr Bird said that police, alerted by a member of the public, arrived and were so concerned at Kerry’s behaviour that one drew a Taser but did not have to use it.

Kerry refused to take a breath test at the scene but a blood sample taken five hours later showed that at the time of the crash he was estimated to have been twice the legal limit.

Appearing for Kerry, Roger Thomson said his client, who worked as a labourer, had never before been involved in a road crash and had apologised to the owner of the Mercedes.

Mr Thomson said: “The facts do very much speak for themselves.

“Unfortunately Mr Kerry had an argument with his girlfriend and had been drinking.

“He took his girlfriend’s father’s car. His intention was to go down the road and round the roundabout and just come back.”

The Mercedes ended up striking the rear of the line of parked cars which were shunted into one another.

Kerry, of Fenn Road, Cambridge, pleaded guilty to taking a motor vehicle without consent, failing to provide a specimen of breath, driving with no insurance and driving

with excess alcohol.

Jailing him, Judge John Devaux told Kerry: “One dreads to think what might have happened if you had travelled further and struck a pedestrian.”

In addition to being jailed for 10 months, Kerry was fined £150 for failing to take

a breath test and £250 for having no insurance.