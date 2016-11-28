Driver collapsed before crash in Haverhill, inquest hears

A Haverhill man collapsed at the wheel moments before he died in a road crash, an inquest has heard.

Robert Grocott, 56, of Hudson Close, was returning from Lowestoft when the collision happened on May 7.

Today (November 28) an inquest, held at Bury St Edmunds, heard how Mr Grocott’s Land Rover Freelander had ‘drifted’ into the path of an oncoming van on the A143 at Great Wratting.

The driver of the Vauxhall van was unable to avoid the impact in which Mr Grocott sustained fatal injuries.

Assistant Suffolk Coroner Dr Danel Sharpstone said Mr Grocott’s son, who was a passenger in the front seat of the Land Rover, had described seeing his father slump at the wheel before the vehicle crossed into the opposite carriageway.

Mr Grocott, who suffered from heart disease, was trapped in the wreckage and was declared dead at the scene.

The two occupants of the van suffered serious injuries and were unable to remember anything about the crash, said police accident investigator Pc Jason Lambourne in a statement.

A post-mortem, conducted by consultant pathologist Dr Karl Love, showed that Mr Grocott was suffering from an enlarged heart.

Dr Sharpstone recorded a narrative conclusion that Mr Grocott had died while driving as a result of cardiac disease.