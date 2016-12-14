Drugs thrown from window of house in Haverhill during police raid, court told

Wraps of cocaine and heroin were thrown from the window of a house in Haverhill during a police raid, a court has heard.

As officers entered the house in Connaught Road on December 4 last year, efforts were made to dispose of 270 wraps of the illegal drugs.

Yesterday (December 13) at Ipswich Crown Court, Victor Turner, who admitted possession of cocaine and heroin with intent to supply, was jailed for a total of 42 months.

Turner, of Pembury Road, Hackney also admitted obstructing police officers by refusing to disclose the PIN number of a mobile phone which had been seized from him.

The court heard that the drugs thrown from the window of the house had an estimated street value of £2,700. Turner had been arrested at the house in Haverhill.

Sentencing him, Judge Martyn Levett told Turner that it was apparent he played a significant role in the drug distribution chain.

Appearing for Turner, Jonathan Goodman said his client was acting on behalf of others when he delivered the drugs and had been trying to pay off a £4,000 debt.