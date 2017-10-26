East of England Ambulance Trust loses contract

The region’s NHS ambulance service has lost the contract for non-emergency patient transport services in Suffolk and Great Yarmouth and Waveney.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST)lost out in the tendering process to private company, E-zec Medical Transport Service, which will take over the service next April to transport patients who have a medical condition meaning they cannot use any other form of transport, have mobility issues or need the support of staff during the journey.

The five-year contracts were awarded jointly by NHS Great Yarmouth and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG and NHS West Suffolk CCG.

EEAST Chief Executive, Robert Morton, said the loss of the contract was ‘extremely disappointing.’