Echo archive photo, questions answered

Earlier this month, as part of our regular Echoes of the Past feature, we ran this photograph and asked if anybody knew anything about it.

Well, thanks to some activity on social media the man in the photograph, Steven Swaby, got wind of it and went on to get in touch with us.

The photo, said Steven, shows him holding the badge for the Gold level Duke of Edinburgh Award.

It was taken in May 2001 after he had been to Kensington Palace to meet the Duke of Edinburgh to receive the award.

Steven, who works as an architect, was then a Haverhill resident but five years ago he moved to Ipswich, where he lives today.

He was 25 at the time of the photo having completed both the Bronze Silver and Gold levels of the scheme.