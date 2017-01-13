Haverhill students combine France and chocolate

Year 9 students from Castle Manor Academy have dedicated a whole day of school to France and their love of chocolate.

After learning about the rainforests and the history of chocolate, students conducted a chocolate tasting survey, wrote an advert for a new type of chocolate bar and made basic truffles using a French recipe.

Caroline Vinall, team leader for modern foreign languages at the Haverhill school, said she was delighted with the enthusiasm shown by the students.

She added: “It can sometimes be a bit daunting to work in a foreign language all day, but the students all participated with great fervour.

“They have learnt a huge amount of French and had lots of fun, and chocolate, in the process.”