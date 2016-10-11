VIDEO: Graduate intern teachers prove success in Bury and Haverhill schools

Suffolk’s new graduate intern teachers are now a month in to the new school term.

Suffolk County Council have employed over 40 new interns in partnership with schools across the county including Burton End Primary Academy, Haverhill, Castle Manor Academy, Haverhill and Riverwalk School, Bury St Edmunds.

The programme provides paid, school based work experience for graduates who are interested in teaching or careers working with children and young people.

Suffolk County Council has been running this scheme for the last two years.

This year there are 16 schools participating, located in Ipswich, Haverhill, Lowestoft and Bury St Edmunds:

As well as our programme which mainly appoints interns to primary schools, there are a number of secondary schools who are employing interns directly into their schools.

Cllr Gordon Jones said: “The internship is a great way to introduce graduates to teaching and help them decide whether it’s the career for them. Around 60% of last year’s interns went on to teacher training and we now employ a number of teachers in Suffolk who have come through this route.”

“The benefit for participants is that they are well prepared for teacher training and will have good experience and knowledge to get their career started.”

This year’s new interns at St Helen’s Primary School in Ipswich said of their experience so far: “I am loving every minute of it. I find being able to observe a variety of teachers extremely useful. I feel part of the whole school.”

“It has proved to be a very positive experience, I feel I am learning something new every day.”

For more information on the internship programme, visit www.suffolk.gov.uk/teach or Rising High in Suffolk http://www.risinghighsuffolk.org.uk/