Eggs at Easter are par for the course in Haverhill

More than 180 people combined sport and chocolate for a fun day in the sun at Haverhill Golf Club.

Haverhill Golf Academy held a Family Fun Event at the club on Sunday, inviting any child and their family to have an hour’s taste of golf, followed by an Easter Egg Hunt.

Local companies, Jamie Warner Estate Agents and Mark Wilshire Design & Build, sponsored the 4,200 pieces of chocolate and sweets.

Haverhill Golf Club Professionals Ollie Rush and Paul Wilby gave up many hours of their time to organise and manage 86 children playing 22 golf games.

On a beautiful day with temperatures reaching 23 degrees 182 people went on the hunt for chocolate hidden around the clubhouse grounds by a small army of club members and friends.

Haverhill Golf Academy manager Ollie had previously visited 700 children in four primary schools and one secondary school in Haverhill giving them up to a one hour PE lesson experience of golf.

All of these young people were given an invite to return to HGC for the Family Day.

Haverhill Golf Academy run a number of opportunities for both children and adults to participate in free of charge, taster sessions, aiming to increase the opportunity for everyone to participate either socially as part of group coaching or Greenfee’s or more frequently by becoming a member of HGC.

If you would like any information about learning to play golf please contact Haverhill Golf Club on 01440 712628. For playing golf call 01440 761951.