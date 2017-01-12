Ellis, 12, hailed a ‘hero’

A Haverhill boy has been hailed a hero for saving the life of a youngster after a freak accident at a skate park.

Quick-thinking Ellis Rudge, 12, came to the aid of Mason West, 10, after he fell on the skate ramp at the Howe Road facility and banged his head on his scooter.

Mason, also from Haverhill, suffered internal bruising to the skull, but the outcome could have been far worse had it not been for Ellis’ swift actions.

Ellis, a pupil at Samuel Ward Academy, gave first aid to Mason who passed out seconds after the accident.

He took off his coat and put it under Mason’s head before putting him the recovery position.

Refusing to be panicked, Ellis remained with Mason until paramedics and his family arrived.

Mason’s mum Melanie West said: “He is a hero, an absolute superstar in my eyes and I owe him a massive amount of debt for helping my son.

“He remained calm throughout and remembered what he had been taught by the cadets. Even the paramedics praised him for what he did.

“We gave him £20 just to say thank-you, but in all honesty I will never be able repay him properly for what he did.”

Ellis’ mum Majella Wilson said: “I’m so, so proud of him. He always wants to help other people and the fact that he used his initiative and jumped straight in to help the boy at his age is incredible.

“You hear stories like this on Pride of Britain but you never expect it to be one of your own helping somebody else out.”

Ms Wilson praised the support of Haverhill Army Cadets where Ellis, a member for four months, was taught first aid.

“Ellis has always wanted to be in the army since the age of five but didn’t want to go to the cadets at first,” she said.

“Once he’d been the first time, he loved it. I can’t praise them enough for what they teach youngsters, they are outstanding.

“I really hope what Ellis has done might encourage others to go to the cadets or learn first aid because if he hadn’t been there I dread to think what might have happened.

“Personally, I think its something children should be learning about at school. Why wait until you becoming an adult before learning about first aid?”

In a personal message to Ms Wilson on Facebook, Mrs West said: “I’m not really sure how to start this, but I’d just like to let you know what an amazing son you have.

“Your son is incredible and very kind and caring. He even checked I was okay.”

Ellis, who plays football for Haverhill Town Youth FC, was also commended by the club.

Lee Wood, Haverhill Rovers Youth FC chairman, said: “We are all very proud of Ellis.”