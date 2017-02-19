Encouraging opening day for Clare rehabilitation centre

A new rehabilitation centre offering occupational and physiotherapy treatments is now open in Clare.

Rehab United, at Eastfield Farm Barns in Cavendish Road, was officially opened by Lord Tebbit on Saturday and, with about 120 visitors, the day went “even better than we had hoped”, said practice manager Wendy Adams.

Clare, Suffolk. Grand Opening of the new Rehabilitation Centre, Rehab United in Clare by Lord Tebbit pictured with some of the team at Rehab United from left Biswajit Majumdar, Saurabh Gupta, Dr Ehab Georgy and Lord Tebbit. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Mrs Adams, an occupational therapist at the centre, which also has consultants in neurology and rheumatology, said: “Everyone here is passionate about therapy and rehabilitation.”

The centre, which has a fully-equipped rehab gym as well as consultation suites, can offer treatment for adults and children on site or at home.