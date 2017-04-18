Enterprise agency boss is a finalist for top award

The chief executive of a business enterprise agency has been announced as a finalist for a top accolade.

Alex Till is in the running for Director of the Year in the public and third sector category by the Institute of Directors, Eastern Region.

It recognises his work since 2011 to expand the agency, which is based in Haverhill and Bury St Edmunds, supporting established businesses and start-ups.

Alistair Ponder, chairman of MENTA, said: “My warmest congratulations to Alex. To be a finalist for this prestigious award is no mean feat.

“Under his management MENTA has expanded its services which include the MENTA Patron Programme, Expert Connections for ambitious businesses, Clarity4D profiling and a very successful annual trade fair.

“I await the award reception with interest.”

Menta is a not for profit organisation and relies on the income it generates to provide advice, business skills masterclasses and networking events for the business community.

Mr Till added: “It’s rewarding and a great honour to be recognised in this way.

“My aim has always been to develop, maintain and grow MENTA.

“The company has become fast paced and as progressive as any private sector company.

“Profit is not a bad word and our focus and delivery is on business support and growth.”

The winner of the award will be announced at the IoD East of England Awards luncheon sponsored by Barclays which is in Newmarket on Friday, April 28.

Menta recently announced the expansion and refurbishment of its business centre at 21 to 27 Hollands Road, in Haverhill.

Working with St Edmundsbury Borough Council on the regeneration, it includes a new reception area, a coffee shop as well as facilities to meet the needs of the growing business community in the town.